Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last weekend in Springfield.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last weekend in Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last weekend in Springfield.

Springfield Police responded to a gas station on the 0-100 block of Locust Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Baystate Medical Center and remains hospitalized.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a preliminary investigation found that the boy got into the driver’s side of an unattended vehicle at the gas station. The driver, identified by police as 35-year-old Trevor Neverson of Springfield, saw what happened and allegedly shot the boy.  Neverson then reportedly got into the vehicle and drove away.

On Tuesday, detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Neverson’s arrest. Walsh noted that, around the same time, State Police pulled over and arrested Neverson for reportedly driving without a license and having an unregistered vehicle. During the booking process, troopers became aware of the Springfield District Court warrant.

Neverson was arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court and Walsh explained that, although there was a warrant out for him related to the Springfield shooting, the judge let Neverson out on his own recognizance to appear in Springfield District Court on Thursday.

Walsh noted that Neverson went to Springfield District Court on Thursday to be arraigned on those charges, but left court sometime before his arraignment, got into a car, and was driven away.

Authorities pulled over the car on Audobon Street and Neverson allegedly tried to run away, but he was caught a short time later on Sunapee Street.

Neverson is Springfield Police custody and is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday on charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and resisting arrest.

