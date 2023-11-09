Town by Town: Pizza for TJO Animals, Route 141 closing
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Easthampton.
In Springfield, Uno Pizzeria & Grill on Boston Road holding a fundraiser Wednesday, benefiting animals in need.
For Wednesday only, 20% of your total order cost will go directly to the foundation for TJO animals.
The offer is valid for dine-in or take-out!
Starting Wednesday, the Easthampton DPW has closed off Route 141, Mountain Road.
Crews will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures.
This will happen until 3 p.m. tomorrow.
The road will be closed to all traffic.
Officials are asking all drivers to please plan accordingly and seek alternate routes.
