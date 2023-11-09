Surprise Squad
Vice President Harris to visit Boston to highlight apprenticeship programs

Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Bay State to highlight the Biden Administration’s...
Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Bay State to highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to support the nation’s workers.(CNN / WBZ)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Bay State to highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to support the nation’s workers.

The vice president will be holding a discussion with members of the registered apprenticeship program. The event is taking place at the local Pipefitters 537 union building and it’s a packed house filled with trade workers, who will hear from Harris on Thursday.

Her visit comes just ahead of National Apprenticeship Week from November 13 through November 19. The U.S. Department of Labor sponsored program works to give hands-on experience in trade industries.

We’ll take a closer look at vice president’s visit, what she discussed with local union leaders, and reaction from people who attended today’s event tonight starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

