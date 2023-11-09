Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Your Election Authority
LIVE TONIGHT : municipal election results, updates, and analysis
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a Springfield pizza shop Tuesday night.
3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Springfield pizza shop
One western Massachusetts native is part of that healing process and is providing counseling...
Longmeadow man helping Maine heal following mass shootings
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor
Domenic Sarno defeats Justin Hurst to win re-election as Springfield mayor

Latest News

FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
It was short notice when Hadley’s Town Administrator Carolyn Brennan found out Hadley was going...
Communities adjust to influx of families from emergency shelter system
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
4 elections offices in Washington are evacuated due to suspicious envelopes, 2 containing fentanyl
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios