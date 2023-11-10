Chilly, Brisk and Sunny for Veterans Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds have hung tough again today, but temperatures still managed to reach the low 50s this afternoon for many thanks to a westerly breeze. The overcast continues to move out and skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening and tonight. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 30s through sunrise with a lingering light breeze.

A dry cold front will move through and pass to our south early Saturday morning. Breezes increase to around 10-15mph out of the Northwest and we will get some very dry, cool air that sticks around all weekend. Skies stay mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s, but the breeze will add a chill. Overall, not too bad for Veterans Day.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 4PM

Crisp and cold Saturday night and Sunday with early morning temperatures returning to the 20s. Despite a mainly sunny sky, highs Sunday only get into the lower to middle 40s with lighter breezes out of the North.

The core of the cold air from building high pressure will move overhead Sunday night and with clear skies and calm wind, temperatures may very well hit the teens to low 20s by Monday morning.

Our next weather system approaches New England from the Northwest Monday evening into Tuesday. It’s a vigorous system, but it’s also battling a lot of dry air, so there’s uncertainty on how much precipitation falls. Right now, some robust rain or snow showers with gusty breezes look possible and there’s a low risk for some snow squalls and graupel or hail within showers.

A milder weather trend begins Wednesday through Friday or Saturday with highs returning to the 50s. Wet weather chances increase Friday into Saturday of next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.