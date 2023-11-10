Surprise Squad
Franklin County food pantry seeing donations, volunteers ahead of the holiday season

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TURNER FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While many families are preparing for Thanksgiving, there have been concerns that some people in Franklin County may be left without food on the table.

The Franklin Area Survival Center is one organization that is having a mix of challenges this year, including an uptick in need and a decline in donations. They are hoping for some extra donations and volunteers to make the holiday magic happen before the clock runs out.

“We save up all year long to try to come up with the ingredients for that bag, and this year we just haven’t had enough donations, to put together our bags,” Fern Kolakowski, the Executive Director of Franklin Area Survival Center told Western Mass News.

It’s been a tough year for the Turners Falls pantry, and even harder to prepare for the November holiday.

“We did 125 holiday meals last year, I would guess this year it would be like 175-200,” Kolakowski said.

She has been with the organization for decades and hasn’t seen a situation quite like this. Over the last fiscal year an additional 200 families have been relying on the Turner Falls pantry.

“Food stamps have been reduced, and other economic situations have become a lot worse for a lot of people,” she explained.

Kolakowski says relief isn’t coming easy for that need though. Donations are down, they need to replace their delivery truck, they’re short hands, and a local group that donated most of their holiday turkeys has since disbanded.

“I really don’t have a plan b if it doesn’t come, I’ll give them what I have up until I’m out,” she said.

As the clock ticks to Thanksgiving, Kolakowski is asking the community to step up and help in any way they can.

Forty holiday bags filled with the fixings for a feast have been made, but over 100 more are needed.

“We are the heartbeat of this community so we would appreciate any help we can get doing this,” Kolakowski said.

Food donations are welcome, as well as volunteers. For anyone looking to donate money-- she says filling a holiday bag costs between 25 and 30 dollars.

