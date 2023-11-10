Surprise Squad
Holyoke City Council subcommittee votes to move forward with ‘Operation Safe Streets’

By Maria Wilson and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, the Holyoke City Council in a special meeting voted to move forward with the mayor’s public safety plan.

“Also from Mayor Garcia, is Ezekiel’s Plan known as Operation Safe Streets,” said Holyoke City Councilor Joseph Mcgiverin.

The committee voted to send the plan to both the finance and public safety committees.

“All in favor? I. Any opposed?... So moved,” said Mcgiverin.

It comes a month after a daytime shooting in downtown Holyoke sent shockwaves throughout the city when a pregnant woman was seriously injured after she was caught in the crossfire while sitting on the PVTA bus.

She survived, but her son, Ezekiel, did not.

In honor of that baby, Mayor Joshua Garcia is naming his public safety plan after the newborn.

The mayor wrote in a statement:

“It is a strong, determined strategy for taking back our streets, our city, and our values. With the Council’s support, we can move forward with a campaign to make Holyoke safe, and welcoming, and a great place to raise children.”

The one-million-dollar plan calls for new spending to launch a comprehensive approach to quelling violence throughout the city by hiring additional police officers, installing city-wide surveillance camera systems, and increasing inspections at rental properties.

The plan has a heavy focus on law enforcement-related measures.

Also on Thursday, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they’ve begun their work with the project saying:

“The first Operation Safe Streets sweep netted more than 50 arrests, as well as a number of positive engagements with citizens.”

Thursday’s meeting came days after the third and final suspect, Kermith Alvarez, appeared before a judge, pleading not guilty to murder.

“Mr. Alvarez will be held without the right to bail,” said Holyoke District Court Judge Matthew Shea.

Mayor Joshua Garcia reacted to the third suspect’s surrender earlier this week.

“Our hearts are still heavy. The tiny infant who lost his life in the shooting will be buried today. His name was Ezekiel,” said Garcia.

The two other suspects, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos were arraigned last month.

The plan will now be presented before Holyoke’s finance committee before it is fully reviewed and voted on by the entire city council. That meeting is scheduled for November 15.

