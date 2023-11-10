Surprise Squad
Holyoke man arrested on drug, firearms charges

By Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, along with the United States Marshal’s Service, executed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for a Warrant related to violating of the Controlled Substance Act.

During the arrest, investigators developed probable cause that there was a firearm and narcotics located at 814 Dwight Street.

After applying and receiving a search warrant investigators found and seized large quantities of Fentanyl/Heroin, Oxycodone, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as large quantities of United States Currency, a Semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition.

Omar Concepcion, 23, was charged with the following offenses:

  • Warrant – Default
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin - 36 to 100 grams
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Class D Substance – Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D – Marijuana
  • Possession of a Firearm without FID Card – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of Ammunition
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Receiving Stolen Property

The Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, and U.S. Marshal’s Service executed several other arrest warrants for fugitives in Holyoke

