Holyoke man arrested on drug, firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, along with the United States Marshal’s Service, executed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for a Warrant related to violating of the Controlled Substance Act.

During the arrest, investigators developed probable cause that there was a firearm and narcotics located at 814 Dwight Street.

After applying and receiving a search warrant investigators found and seized large quantities of Fentanyl/Heroin, Oxycodone, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as large quantities of United States Currency, a Semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition.

Omar Concepcion, 23, was charged with the following offenses:

Warrant – Default

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin - 36 to 100 grams

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine Subsequent Offense

Possession of Class D Substance – Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D – Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm without FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Receiving Stolen Property

The Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, and U.S. Marshal’s Service executed several other arrest warrants for fugitives in Holyoke

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.