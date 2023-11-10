Holyoke Police search warrant leads to 5 arrests, drugs seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit and FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and K-9 Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Task Force, and HSI executed a Holyoke District Court Search Warrant on Maple Street.

The Information was provided to the police by concerned citizens who reported an increase in open-air narcotics in the Maple Street area between Sargeant and Franklin Streets.

This led the Holyoke Police Department and its partners to focus on that area.

The search warrant was part of a month-long investigation of narcotics trafficking from 456 Maple Street.

The search of Apt. 1LF resulted in the seizure of large quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and United States Currency.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

JOSE D FAMANIA-LASANTA – Date of birth: 6/14/1985:

Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

VICTOR PABON – Date of birth: 11/22/1991

Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

JUSTIN MANGUAL – date of birth: 2/19/1992

Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

TAMARA HENDERSON – date of birth: 7/4/1995

Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin

Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

LUIS M. NIEVES – date of birth: 1/20/1981

Warrant - Straight

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.