Holyoke Police search warrant leads to 5 arrests, drugs seized

The Information was provided to the police by concerned citizens who reported an increase in open-air narcotics in the Maple Street area between Sargeant and Franklin Streets.(Holyoke Police Department)
By Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit and FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and K-9 Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Task Force, and HSI executed a Holyoke District Court Search Warrant on Maple Street.

The Information was provided to the police by concerned citizens who reported an increase in open-air narcotics in the Maple Street area between Sargeant and Franklin Streets.

This led the Holyoke Police Department and its partners to focus on that area.

The search warrant was part of a month-long investigation of narcotics trafficking from 456 Maple Street.

The search of Apt. 1LF resulted in the seizure of large quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and United States Currency.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

JOSE D FAMANIA-LASANTA – Date of birth: 6/14/1985:

  • Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

VICTOR PABON – Date of birth: 11/22/1991

  • Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

JUSTIN MANGUAL – date of birth: 2/19/1992

  • Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

TAMARA HENDERSON – date of birth: 7/4/1995

  • Possession of Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin
  • Trafficking Class B – Cocaine 18 to 36 grams

LUIS M. NIEVES – date of birth: 1/20/1981

  • Warrant - Straight

