Months-long investigation leads to 4 arrests in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people have been arrested for selling drugs in Holyoke.

The arrests are all part of the city’s Operation Safe Streets, or Ezekiel’s Plan, an initiative from Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia to curb violence across the city named after the newborn baby who lost his life last month in a shooting.

Holyoke Police, along with Mass. State Police, had been investigating the distribution of drugs in the area of High and Suffolk Streets.

On Wednesday, officers raided an apartment on High Street where they found large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and guns.

The four suspects - Alexander Ramos, Jose Marcano, Emmanuel Rivera, and Beatriz Santiago - are now facing a slew of drug and distribution charges.

