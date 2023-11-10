Surprise Squad
Months-long investigation leads to 4 arrests in Holyoke

Four people have been arrested for selling drugs in Holyoke.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people have been arrested for selling drugs in Holyoke.

The arrests are all part of the city’s Operation Safe Streets, or Ezekiel’s Plan, an initiative from Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia to curb violence across the city named after the newborn baby who lost his life last month in a shooting.

Holyoke Police, along with Mass. State Police, had been investigating the distribution of drugs in the area of High and Suffolk Streets.

Holyoke Police search warrant leads to 5 arrests, drugs seized
Holyoke man arrested on drug, firearms charges
Holyoke City Council subcommittee votes to move forward with ‘Operation Safe Streets’

On Wednesday, officers raided an apartment on High Street where they found large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and guns.

The four suspects - Alexander Ramos, Jose Marcano, Emmanuel Rivera, and Beatriz Santiago - are now facing a slew of drug and distribution charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

