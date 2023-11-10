People seeking emergency shelter put on wait list after state reaches capacity

(WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency shelters across the state have officially reached capacity, and anyone seeking shelter is now being put on a wait list.

According to state data, there were 7,545 families sheltering in already established shelters, hotels, and motels. Within the last 24 hours 33 families entered the shelter system, pushing the total over its limit.

“We are going to continue to prioritize people. There is a system to account for those who are coming in. They will have access to resources, access to information about alternatives sites. We just released the other day five million in federal funds to united way who right now is partnering with community providers to open up more sites, so, we’ll see if that’s something that happens in terms of increasing capacity in some of the community providers,” Governor Maura Healey explained.

Governor Healey’s Administration is now placing families seeking shelter on a waitlist until space becomes available.

Western Mass News spoke to State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa about what joining that wait list will look like.

“The waitlist process is now a bit of a wait and see game. We don’t have clear guidance from the administration yet as to what that is going to look like… The House approved funding to ensure that there could be overflow shelters and we are very hopeful that the Senate will take that up,” Sabadosa said.

She also explained what needs to change in order to provide more services, expand the shelter capacity, and offer more resources.

“Quite honestly, federal assistance. We need the federal government to step up and help. This is not anything that one state or even a group of states should be responsible for handling on their own. Instead of sending us money, it looks like the federal government may be headed toward a shutdown and this is really a dereliction of duties, quite honestly,” she said.

