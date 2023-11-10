Programs available to help with winter energy costs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter is almost here and so are those high energy and heating bills.

“We’re all in this together. We are here to help you get through the heating season,” said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

The approaching cold weather means high energy costs could be right around the corner. Ress told Western Mass News there are a lot of different ways residents can control costs.

“Look around your home and start to see where the drafts are. Where can I save some money? Every little bit helps when it comes to energy efficiency,” Ress explained.

Ress added that Eversource has various programs offering help to homeowners this winter, including a home energy assessment.

“They will look at your home top to bottom, roof all the way down into the basement, and tell you how well you’re using your energy,” Ress noted.

Not only is Eversource offering help to reduce costs, but so is the state. The Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program is a free resource to help eligible households pay a portion of winter heating bills and is currently taking applications, but even though energy costs are expected to be lower than last winter, making small changes in your home could help you save even more.

“It’s darker out sooner, so that means the lights are coming on sooner,” Ress said. “Look around your home and be sure all your bulbs are LED bulbs. An LED bulb uses 75 percent less energy than those old-fashioned bulbs, so that’s a saving you’ll see immediately.”

Applications for home energy assistance are currently being accepted, and income-eligible households may receive help from November 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024. Households must meet specific eligibility requirements to qualify for aid and the state urges all eligible residents to apply. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.