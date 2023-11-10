Residents and local leaders gather in Longmeadow, rally in support of Israel

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens took to the streets near Picknelly Field in support of Israel.

The event was attended by residents and local leaders who say it’s important to have their voices heard amid the ongoing war overseas.

Protestors say they are angry and heartbroken by the number of innocent civilians caught in the middle of the war.

One month after Hamas’ initial attack on Israel, many people brought signs and wore Israeli flags to protest to ongoing war overseas.

With hundreds of hostages still held captive in Gaza, people here in Longmeadow say they’re hoping by speaking up, change can happen.

Also joining in support, Senator John Velis, whose military experience and recent trips to Israel make this issue hit particularly close to home.

“I’m here to show my support for Israel but it’s being here to express my absolute condemnation [at] the horrific nature of what took place on October 7th,” Velis stated.

The senator says he’s standing in solidarity with the civilians held hostage, something he thinks everyone can stand behind.

For over an hour, participants gathered, held signs, and wore blue ribbons.

Participants said they were thrilled not only by the turnout but also at the number of drivers who showed their support by waving or honking.

