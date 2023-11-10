Surprise Squad
The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield holds ‘Halfway to Hope’ Reception

The event was held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New tonight, the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield held their Halfway to Hope Reception earlier this evening.

The event was held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.

Western Mass News stopped by the reception and spoke with Gary Rome.

He tells us, that raising money for the Ronald McDonald House is a cause close to his heart.

“I can’t even imagine if our young children were being treated and we weren’t able to spend time with them or be close to them while they were going through this so it’s such an important cause,” said Rome.

We also spoke with Michelle D’Amore, Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald McDonald House.

She tells Western Mass News, that events like Trees of Hope help raise significant funds for their organization.

”If a family were to come into the area needing medical care, then they would have to stay in a hotel room, they would eat out, it would cost them approximately 300 dollars a night and so we as an organization provide a service that allows them to save those dollars and just care for their child,” said D’Amore.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance for the event and gave opening remarks.

The Trees of Hope Fundraiser will run through November 17.

