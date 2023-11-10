Town by Town: Firefighter Graduation, Crumbl Cookies

Surprise Squad
Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

In Springfield, 25 local firefighters graduated from the academy Friday Afternoon.

The firefighters graduating from the 50-day career recruit firefighting training program.

The graduates represent the fire departments across Western Mass, including Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Northampton, West Springfield, and Westfield.

Over in West Springfield, Crumbl Cookies held a grand opening earlier today.

They’re now located on Riverdale Street.

This week’s flavors include Boston Cream Pie, Chocolate Cookies & Cream, Confetti Cake, And Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

