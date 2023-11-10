Veterans Day ceremony held at Western New England Universirty

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western New England University hosted their own Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday. University President Dr. Robert Johnson was on-hand for a wreath laying to commemorate those who have served.

The keynote speaker was Army Lieutenant Colonel Brian Alexander, whose most recent tour of duty was in Germany. He said making military service a serious option for anyone is very important.

“You know one of the most important things about military service is that it’s familiarity in the home, in the community, that it’s always there, not just as an option to maybe gain college money or to find a job, but as a way to serve your country and I think, over the years, some of that top of mind knowledge of the military being an option, some of that has fallen away,” Alexander explained.

Alexander has been in the Army for 25 years and said being thanked on Veteran’s Day makes his day every year.

