Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Veterans Day ceremony held at Western New England Universirty

Western New England University hosted their own Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday.
Western New England University hosted their own Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday.(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western New England University hosted their own Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday. University President Dr. Robert Johnson was on-hand for a wreath laying to commemorate those who have served.

The keynote speaker was Army Lieutenant Colonel Brian Alexander, whose most recent tour of duty was in Germany. He said making military service a serious option for anyone is very important.

“You know one of the most important things about military service is that it’s familiarity in the home, in the community, that it’s always there, not just as an option to maybe gain college money or to find a job, but as a way to serve your country and I think, over the years, some of that top of mind knowledge of the military being an option, some of that has fallen away,” Alexander explained.

Alexander has been in the Army for 25 years and said being thanked on Veteran’s Day makes his day every year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fire destroys home on on Bliss Road in Longmeadow
Fire destroys home on Bliss Road in Longmeadow
Now for the first time, we are catching a glimpse into the series of events that unfolded that...
Body Cam footage released for crash and chase that injured 3 police officers
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
A pilot program for students launched at the Springfield Renaissance School on Thursday.
Chicopee middle school student involved in pedestrian accident

Latest News

Home heating
Programs available to help with winter energy costs
While many families are preparing for Thanksgiving, there are concerns that some people in...
Franklin County food pantry seeing donations, volunteers ahead of the holiday season
A junior from Westfield High School is doing all she can to help out the troops and that means...
Westfield High student fills hundreds of ‘Thank You’ bags for troops, veterans
Emergency shelters across the state have officially reached capacity, and anyone seeking...
People seeking emergency shelter put on wait list after state reaches capacity