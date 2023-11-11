Surprise Squad
Detective Liam Glasheen named Holyoke’s Public Safety Officer Of The Year

In a day to salute service, the city of Holyoke took time to honor Holyoke Police Detective and Veteran Liam Glasheen, now facing a very different battlefield.(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days and Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “I just want everyone to know that at this time of my career, it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Liam Glasheen.

In a day to salute service, the city of Holyoke took time to honor Holyoke Police Detective and Veteran Liam Glasheen, now facing a very different battlefield.

“This year, I was diagnosed in March with cancer, so it was a very tough year for my family,” said Glasheen.

But that sour moment was now replaced with something sweet.

Glasheen was named the city’s Public Safety Officer Of The Year, during Saturday’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

An award fitting for a man who comes with a long resume of public service, including time in the Air Force, as a correctional officer, and now a member of the Hampden County DA’s Narcotics Task Force.

While he’s being spotlighted as a hero, a couple of people in his mind also fit that description.

“My family just carried a lot of pain. My wife and my 3 kids, they’ve been extraordinary support. When I said earlier that I was blessed, I meant that. Cancer just re-affirmed the love and support I get from my family, my friends, and co-workers,” said Glasheen.

His family and friends watched on, as he gave his acceptance speech to an inspired audience.

Now that same support group that’s kept him going, is gearing up for a well-deserved celebration.

“Since April, we’ve had no reason to celebrate. We’ve had really tough days at my house,” said Glasheen. “I’ve behaved myself for the last 8 months. I think we’re gonna go out and have a couple of Guinnesses and enjoy our day.”

So many veterans, like Glasheen, deserve a salute, he tells Western Mass News and our viewers to celebrate a soldier any way they can.

“Just thank them. Look them in the face, shake their hand, and thank them,” said Glasheen.

