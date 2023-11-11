Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city...
FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city council said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff.

“One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The Information was provided to the police by concerned citizens who reported an increase in...
Holyoke Police search warrant leads to 5 arrests, drugs seized
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Remains of infant found at Massachusetts recycling center for second time this year

Latest News

“Anytime a Governor files a bill for veterans, it is a good thing,” said Senator John Velis.
Governor Healey announces legislative package for the welfare of veterans.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after no ruling to lift ban
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the...
Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard