‘We will do everything we can’: Rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy

An animal rescue in North Carolina says it is working on saving a 4-month-old puppy who was brought to them in very poor health. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An animal rescue in North Carolina says a puppy recently taken in was in such poor health that it had to be carried in.

According to the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, a 4-month-old pup named Peaches was rescued from a neglectful and abusive situation.

Peaches came to the rescue with multiple health issues. The team said most of her fur was missing and her skin was infected.

“Shocked and gutted,” the shelter team shared. “Peaches, you are safe. We will do everything we can to save you.”

Peaches has received emergency treatment and care since being taken in.

“She has been neglected her entire life. Four months of no love, no vet care, no regular food,” the animal care team said. “A good citizen rescued her from the horrible conditions and brought her to us.”

On Thursday, the shelter shared that Peaches is continuing to receive emergency medical care.

“There is a chance she can still make it and live a full and healthy life,” the care team said. “After being let down by people, we think she deserves the chance.”

