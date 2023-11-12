City Leader react to uptick in use of ‘City Pass’ by Springfield kids and teens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Springfield continue to be proactive in combating gun violence in the city.

One initiative called City Pass, aims to draw thousands of the city’s kids and teens to resources available at community centers.

About 5 thousand of these passes are being made and handed out by police officers, bodegas, community centers, and more.

We spoke with City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce. He says dozens of these passes are being used frequently just at the North End Youth Center, where he serves as associate executive director, but other community centers in the city are seeing an uptick in the use of these passes.

“People are taking advantage of a program to come into a safe haven and that’s the goal,” said Click-Bruce.

Click-Bruce tells Western Mass News, that the hardest part is getting youth in the door, but once inside, they keep coming back.

“They can come in they have basketball, we also have a program where they can do entrepreneurship we have a computer lab we have a game room, we also have a kitchen, but more importantly what they’re going to come in and find is love,” said Click-Bruce.

While city pass isn’t the final solution, Click-Bruce says being proactive and continuing to stay on top of gun violence issues is essential.

I’m told a roundtable will be held soon to further discuss the impact the program has on the initiative’s partners.

