East Longmeadow businesses come together for Veteran’s Day fundraiser

In honor of Veterans Day, Easy Company Brewing teamed up with The Pizza Shoppe in East Longmeadow to help give back to the community.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Their event took place from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Western Mass News spoke to Tony Giuggio, owner of The Pizza Shoppe, who shared with us the personal significance behind Saturday’s event.

“I grew up in East Longmeadow. My family’s lived here for 50, 60 years, so anything we can do to give back to the town of East Longmeadow...my father served in the military, so to give back to the veterans in any way we can was a no brainer,” Giuggio explained.

Inspired by those who serve and have served, Easy Company Brewing will be donating 100-percent of their profits for the night to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Fund.

