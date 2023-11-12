East Longmeadow Police urging caution after resident is chased by coyotes

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking the public to use caution when walking in the area of Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School.

It was reported earlier Saturday night that a citizen was walking his dog and was chased by two coyotes back to his residence.

East Longmeadow Police are asking residents in this area to check their surroundings when outside.

