Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

East Longmeadow Police urging caution after resident is chased by coyotes

The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking the public to use caution when walking in the area of two schools.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking the public to use caution when walking in the area of Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School.

It was reported earlier Saturday night that a citizen was walking his dog and was chased by two coyotes back to his residence.

East Longmeadow Police are asking residents in this area to check their surroundings when outside.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Information was provided to the police by concerned citizens who reported an increase in...
Holyoke Police search warrant leads to 5 arrests, drugs seized
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

East Longmeadow businesses come together for Veteran’s Day fundraiser
East Longmeadow businesses come together for Veteran’s Day fundraiser
Hundreds attend City of Bright Nights Ball in Springfield
Hundreds attend City of Bright Nights Ball in Springfield
Veteran’s Day marked with ceremonies in Agawam, Springfield
Veteran’s Day marked with ceremonies in Agawam, Springfield
“Anytime a Governor files a bill for veterans, it is a good thing,” said Senator John Velis.
Governor Healey announces legislative package for the welfare of veterans.