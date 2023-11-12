Hundreds attend City of Bright Nights Ball in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2023 City of Bright Nights Ball took place Saturday night in Springfield.

The event started around 6:30 p.m. and it included dinner, live and silent auctions, as well as 50/50 raffle tickets.

More than 500 guests attended and were greeted by Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

In honor of Veterans Day, Major General Gary Keefe, Colon3l David Halasi-Kun, and Colonel Gregory Buchanan were celebrated and highlighted in a brief video featuring F-35 jets at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

