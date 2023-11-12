Remembrance 5K held to honor fallen soldier, raise money for scholarship fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just a day after a salute to soldiers everywhere.

One fallen soldier is being spotlighted by the Springfield community.

“We’re here because of the sacrifice my brother made,” said Joseph Sullivan.

Joseph’s brother, Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan died 7 years ago after an attack on a Tennessee naval base.

The Springfield native served his country overseas with 2 tours in Iraq.

Now, the community and country he once protected is now honoring him with his very own 5K run/walk race to raise money for the Sullivan Scholarship Fund.

“Tommy was very physically active. He would come home on leave and you would see him running around the neighborhood. He would do weird stuff like carry logs when he ran., wear a rock sack, or those different things. So I thought, honoring his member, something physical is the best way to do it,” said Thomas.

That scholarship fund centered around Sunday’s race isn’t running low.

“Right now, The scholarship fund is approaching a half-a-million dollars,” said Thomas.

Those award funds are handed out to local high school students on their way to college campuses and the Marine Corps ball, initiatives that have personal importance for the 3-time Purple Heart recipient.

“Marines are very close to their branch, and it’s a way to celebrate the Corps and let off steam,” said Thomas.

But, there’s still more money and resources to be raised for these students, two marines currently serving in a reserve unit, urge community members to give back to the Sullivans cause

“They’re a gold star family, which means they lost someone in combat. It’s important to give back to them because they gave everything to us,” said Sgt. Alexander Sdover.

