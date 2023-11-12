Veteran’s Day marked with ceremonies in Agawam, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD/AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday marked Veteran’s Day, a day dedicated to expressing gratitude to those who served our country. Celebrations in Agawam and Springfield acknowledged the work of servicemen and women across the country and in western Massachusetts.

Sounds of appreciation and quiet somber moments filled the air of western Massachusetts on Saturday for Veteran’s Day.

“Whether drafted or volunteered, our veterans all took a path to protect and serve this nation’s values and the rights of its people,” said retired U.S. Army Special Forces Chief Warrant Officer Jason Surreira.

At the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Surreira reflected on his decades of service, while acknowledging people supporting their loved ones after taking an oath to protect the nation.

“Family and friends did not raise their hands to take an oath to live this lifestyle, but what they do is support regardless of the agony, the separation, and the love for this nation. They do it for something bigger more to investing in than themselves,” Surreira explained.

In Springfield, the streets were lined with support for the Veteran’s Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony.

“Because of our veterans, we are the greatest country in the world, the beacon of strength, democracy, hope, and opportunity,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Two veterans in particular were honored at this year’s events: Officer Francisco Luna, who was awarded the title of parade marshal, and Al Rodriguez, who was named the city’s Veteran of the Year.

“I don’t do my job for any accolades or rewards. It is a blessing doing it. I’m very humbled and honored, but it’s not about me. This is bigger than Al Rodriguez. It’s the veterans. I thank you and God bless them all,” Rodriguez said.

Other businesses in the area also acknowledged the service and sacrifice of military members. The Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee offered free meals for veterans all day and, in Agawam, all service members received free park admission to Six Flags New England this weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.