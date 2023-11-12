Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Veteran’s Day marked with ceremonies in Agawam, Springfield

Celebrations in Agawam and Springfield acknowledged the work of servicemen and women across the country and in western Massachusetts.
By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD/AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday marked Veteran’s Day, a day dedicated to expressing gratitude to those who served our country. Celebrations in Agawam and Springfield acknowledged the work of servicemen and women across the country and in western Massachusetts.

Sounds of appreciation and quiet somber moments filled the air of western Massachusetts on Saturday for Veteran’s Day.

“Whether drafted or volunteered, our veterans all took a path to protect and serve this nation’s values and the rights of its people,” said retired U.S. Army Special Forces Chief Warrant Officer Jason Surreira.

At the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Surreira reflected on his decades of service, while acknowledging people supporting their loved ones after taking an oath to protect the nation.

“Family and friends did not raise their hands to take an oath to live this lifestyle, but what they do is support regardless of the agony, the separation, and the love for this nation. They do it for something bigger more to investing in than themselves,” Surreira explained.

In Springfield, the streets were lined with support for the Veteran’s Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony.

“Because of our veterans, we are the greatest country in the world, the beacon of strength, democracy, hope, and opportunity,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Two veterans in particular were honored at this year’s events: Officer Francisco Luna, who was awarded the title of parade marshal, and Al Rodriguez, who was named the city’s Veteran of the Year.

“I don’t do my job for any accolades or rewards. It is a blessing doing it. I’m very humbled and honored, but it’s not about me. This is bigger than Al Rodriguez. It’s the veterans. I thank you and God bless them all,” Rodriguez said.

Other businesses in the area also acknowledged the service and sacrifice of military members. The Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee offered free meals for veterans all day and, in Agawam, all service members received free park admission to Six Flags New England this weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Information was provided to the police by concerned citizens who reported an increase in...
Holyoke Police search warrant leads to 5 arrests, drugs seized
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking the public to use caution when walking in the...
East Longmeadow Police urging caution after resident is chased by coyotes
East Longmeadow businesses come together for Veteran’s Day fundraiser
East Longmeadow businesses come together for Veteran’s Day fundraiser
Hundreds attend City of Bright Nights Ball in Springfield
Hundreds attend City of Bright Nights Ball in Springfield
“Anytime a Governor files a bill for veterans, it is a good thing,” said Senator John Velis.
Governor Healey announces legislative package for the welfare of veterans.