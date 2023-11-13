1 person hospitalized after Palmer crash

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Palmer.

According to Palmer Police, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a call came in for a two-car crash involving a pole on Ware Street.

Police confirmed to us that at least one person had to be rescued from their car and then was taken to an area hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation

