2 arrested, gun and drugs seized on Osgood Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded gun, cocaine, and arrested two people on Osgood Street over the weekend.

Jahdiel Morgan, 27, of Springfield was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a loaded gun in his waistband along with approximately 15 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

Both he and 23-year old Jahshocka Morga of Springfield now face a number of gun and drug related charges.

