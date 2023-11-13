2 arrested, gun and drugs seized on Osgood Street in Springfield
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded gun, cocaine, and arrested two people on Osgood Street over the weekend.
Jahdiel Morgan, 27, of Springfield was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a loaded gun in his waistband along with approximately 15 grams of cocaine in his pocket.
Both he and 23-year old Jahshocka Morga of Springfield now face a number of gun and drug related charges.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.