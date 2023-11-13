2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont drug bust

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Four people, including two from Springfield, are in custody after a drug bust in St. Johnsbury, VT.

Last Tuesday, St. Johnsbury Police carried out a search warrant on a Main Street apartment building. Investigators said they believed illegal drug sales were happening in the building and residents Alicia Alling and Steven Turcotte both had active arrest warrants.

While police searched the first unit, police outside noticed two people throwing things off the roof of a neighboring building. A search of the second unit found a window with access to the roof where police found Luke McKinnie and Xavion Martin of Springfield, MA.

Police said they found ripped bags with hardened, powdery clumps about 10 feet away from the two men and on the sidewalk below. That substance tested positive for cocaine.

They later found Turcotte hiding behind a cooling unit and took him into custody as well. It is unclear where officers found Alling.

Alling and Turcotte were arrested on warrants. McKinnie and Martin were arrested for cocaine possession.

Police did not provide a mug shot of Alicia Alling.

