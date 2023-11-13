Surprise Squad
Few Snow Showers in the Hills Tonight, then Dry the Rest of the Week

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -After a cold, very frosty morning with temperatures in the teens, we warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s. The day began sunny, but clouds returned this afternoon, which kept temperatures well below normal.

Some wet snow showers are trying to reach the ground this evening, but that’s mostly happening across the hill towns. The valley has enough dry air aloft to evaporate most of what is trying to fall.

Clouds should gradually decrease later tonight as low pressure moves offshore. Breezes remain light and variable after midnight with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20s to low 30s by sunrise.

We will see a bit more clouds than sunshine Tuesday as an upper low and trough swing across and to the north of New England. Brisk and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

High pressure returns mid-week through Friday, bringing a little warm up and dry weather. Seasonable Wednesday with scattered clouds, then sunny Thursday with highs getting into the mid-50s at least. Temperatures could get to around 60 Friday with a stronger southerly breeze kicking in.

Our next chance for wet weather comes late Friday evening and mostly Saturday. A cold front with good upper-level energy comes into the Northeast Friday night. Meanwhile, tropical moisture moves up the coast and will bring rain to New England along with the front. There’s a shot at significant rainfall, but it’s too early for any specifics on totals now. Will keep everyone posted this week!

