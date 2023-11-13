Healey Administration kicks off National Apprenticeship Week with several programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week, and the Healey Administration took part by offering a series of events to encourage employment, including right here in western Massachusetts.

The events are meant to encourage people to pursue apprenticeships in construction and building trades, health and human services, early education, and other industries.

Two of those events are set locally for Thursday November 16, including the Massachusetts Girls in Trades Conference.

It’ll take place at Dean Vocational Technical High School in Holyoke at 9 a.m.

There will also be a training facility tour in Southwick at 10:30 a.m.

This will take place at the Local 98 International Union of Operating Engineers.

