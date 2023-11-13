Surprise Squad
Healey-Driscoll Administration launch work authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency shelters

Employment authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency family shelters.
Employment authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency family shelters.(Western Mass News photo)
By Matt Price and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Middlesex County, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration will be hosting an employment authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency family shelters.

This effort is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is meant to help give migrants an opportunity to connect with employers and enter the workforce.

The clinic is set up by the Commonwealth and will have organized appointments and provided transportation to get migrants to the clinic located in Middlesex County.

It will build on several state-run programs to provide legal assistance to migrant families and help shelter residents start working.

One of the several programs involved is MassHire, whose goal is to assess skills and work readiness to residents that have the authorization to work.

Right now, the initial phase is to focus on 14 shelter sites across the commonwealth, which means the representation of approximately 1,500 families.

Western Mass News recently spoke to the executive director of the MassHire Springfield Career Center about trying to find work for some of these migrants.

“We did ESOL, immigrant job fair in September, and we had 10 companies here. I would say 9 of them employed people that spoke the languages of the people who are coming in from immigration. So, if they have staff already working there, then they already have a nice pipeline to get them into basic kind of employment,” Kevin Lynn, MassHire Executive Director explained.

The clinic will be open on Monday in Middlesex County.

