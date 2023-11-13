Low demand, tree shortage impacting local Christmas tree farms

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is now only ten days away, but right after that celebration comes Christmas time. To get ready, some farms around western Massachusetts are already setting up for tree sales, but not all farms since tree shortages and lack of demand may be impacting this year’s business.

“We’ve sold Christmas trees here on this lot for 30 years and hope to do it for another 30,” said John Burney, owner of Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow.

Burney and his team were already setting up the farm for Christmas tree sales on Monday.

“The season seems to be getting earlier and earlier each year. Now, we’ll open up the day before Thanksgiving rather than the day after,” Burney added.

Burney told Western Mass News they’ll have about 200 Christmas trees available for sale at his farm this year. That’s a normal range for him, despite the current tree shortage, increase in prices, and low demand that is impacting other farms around the area.

“It’s going to impact us some, but certainly not the same as the new guy trying to get established with a supplier. That long term history has some weight when the market gets tight,” Burney explained.

While Meadowbrook Farms is already setting up the stakes for the Christmas tree sales, other farms in western Massachusetts aren’t as lucky.

“You’ll see some farms shutting down this year because, you know, it takes a lot of help and labor is a little bit more expensive now, but the tree prices in our area, I don’t think are gone up enough yet to justify it,” said Michael Moore, owner of Silver Bell Farm in East Longmeadow.

Moore is not selling Christmas trees this year. He told Western Mass News the reason why.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get enough. I was expecting to get more. You can actually see the empty tree stands set up here ready to go,” Moore explained. “There is a little bit of a shortage in our region and the prices have gone up just enough to price us out what we can resell the tree for here.”

To compensate this holiday season, Moore will be hosting a light show at the farm and he is hoping to count on the support of the community, so next year, they can come back stronger and able to sell trees again.

