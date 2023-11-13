Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and the older sister of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Barry died at her Upper East Side Manhattan home, and her body was found Monday.

A former prosecutor, she was selected by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 for the Federal District Court in New Jersey, CNN reported. President Bill Clinton nominated her to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999, and she retired in 2019.

