‘The need is increasing’: Local rescue mission faces issues with food this winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we approach the winter season, we’re also starting to feel those colder temperatures. We’re learning more on the resources available to the homeless who can’t easily access the warmth.

It isn’t just the heat that’s become an issue, it’s also hunger. It’s a new call for help from one local rescue mission.

“The need is increasing,” said Kevin Ramsdell.

New concerns are growing around heat, hunger and the homeless.

Western Mass News spoke with Kevin Ramsdell, the Executive Director of the Springfield Rescue Mission to find out what they’re seeing in the city.

“Although, we’re a men’s only shelter, we do feed men, women, children here, six days a week,” explained Ramsdell. “Public breakfast and public lunch, about a year ago we were 30-35 per meal, we’re seeing an excess of 65-80 people at each one of these meals now.”

The need for food doesn’t stop on Taylor Street or Mill Street, where the mission is stationed, but throughout the community.

“Our operation sunshine vehicle goes out and feeds the people in the community at different parks and what not, they’ll leave here with 300 sandwiches,” said Ramsdell. “Normally they’re gone for hours, they’re coming back, 45 minutes to an hour cleaned out.”

Hunger is just one component, but there’s a recurring need to also stay warm.

“You’ll see a lot of them take off their outer layers and get warm that way,” noted Ramsdell. “So that when they leave here, after a while, they’ll put that back on and it’s at least warm. And I have heard stories too, where some of them will actually go into the Laundromat and heat their clothing up in a dryer to get the cold chill out of it.”

For those seeking shelter overnight in the cold weather, organizations like craigs doors, is using interesting ways to help those in need.

“The winter particularly in New England brings unique obstacles and not just in terms of quality of life, but we’re talking about life and death,” said Tim McCarthy, Executive Director of Craig’s Doors. “We’ve partnered with the state to be able to access a fund that’s dedicated exclusively to overnight emergency hotel stays.”

Now, those emergency stays are funded by a statewide program turning from heat to hunger.

