Pan-Mass Challenge donates record $72 million to cancer charity, closing in on $1 billion since 1980

By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Pan-Mass Challenge handed over a record $72 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Sunday, moving the pioneering cross-state bicycle ride within sight of $1 billion raised.

The summertime ride to the tip of Cape Cod is the largest single-event athletic fundraiser in the world, raising $972 million for cancer care since 1980. It is the largest single contributor to Dana-Farber and its Jimmy Fund.

A total of 6,500 participants cycled up to 211 miles across the state for the 44th PMC in August.

