Preparations underway for 2023 Mayflower Marathon

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A special food drive to benefit those in need in our area kicks off one week from Monday. It’s the 2023 Rock102 Mayflower Marathon and Western Mass News is a very proud media sponsor.

As Michael Baxendale and Steve Nagle continue to have a laugh and play music over the radio waves, things are about to get serious for Rock102. With Thanksgiving week approaching, both hosts are getting set for the 30th annual Mayflower Marathon, a 52-hour effort to make sure the needy have Thanksgiving meals.

“One out of five families in the Springfield area has some level of food insecurity. I think it was like 44,000 meals Open Pantry served last year and that accounts for like 39,000 people,” Baxendale explained.

Western Mass News stopped by the East Longmeadow-based radio station, which is coming off their best marathon to date, collecting more than $170,000 in food and monetary donations in 2022 to send to Springfield’s Open Pantry, but with an up-and-down economy this year and many migrant families sheltered across the commonwealth, Nagle said the need is even higher.

“Usually, we stock the shelves up until about March, but the need is greater this year,” Nagle noted. “This is going to be a huge year and very helpful for them.”

Last year’s effort at MGM Springfield witnessed three tractor trailers get filled, with a fourth on standby. This time, Bax and Nagle are hoping for even larger results at the casino.

“Now, we’re starting with four (tractor trailers). Hopefully, possibly needing a fifth one,” Nagle said. “They (MGM) get the word out, they let all of the patrons that go into the casino (know, they’re doing all different kinds of things. That’s really kind of helping us out this year),” Nagle noted.

They’re asking for non-perishables, which can last through the winter months.

The message to the public: come out and help because one can could make a difference.

“It’s not just about Thanksgiving. This is about everybody getting through the wintertime,” Baxendale explained.

The 30th annual Mayflower Marathon kicks-off at MGM Springfield at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 20 and concludes at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

