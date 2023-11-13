Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield holds drumming demo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun day at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield where community programs are held.
On Monday, the center enjoyed a drumming demo.
It was in partnership with the Community Music School of Springfield.
Programs like these are free to seniors 55 years and older.
