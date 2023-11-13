Surprise Squad
Shelters preparing to house the homeless as temperatures begin to drop

By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s beginning to get cold outside, but what does that mean for men and women without a place to live. Two local organizations are working to help the homeless and you may be surprised to see just how shelters are working to keep people warm this season.

As we hit the holiday season, we’re also feeling the cold temperatures this time of year. While many have the chance to head indoors and into the heat, others are not so fortunate.

“The unhoused population faces a myriad of obstacles, relative to their circumstance year around,” said Tim McCarthy, executive director of Craig’s Doors.

Craig’s Doors is a local non-profit aimed at opening spaces for the homeless to get a good night’s rest.

“The winter, particularly in New England, brings unique obstacles and not just in terms of quality of life, but we’re talking about life and death,” McCarthy added.

The Amherst-based organization is using new ways to keep the homeless off the streets and safe as those degrees dip into an uncomfortable territory.

“We’ve partnered with the state to be able to access a fund that’s dedicated exclusively to overnight emergency hotel stays,” McCarthy explained.

Those funds allow the organization to buy rooms at specific hotels in Amherst after space at their shelter runs out, but the need for space and heat isn’t always wanted. Kevin Ramsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission, spotlighted the change in climate is a problem some try to avoid.

“When it gets cold as it was this morning, we see an increase of amount of people coming in to get a meal, but they don’t want to stay long. What it is, they don’t want to get too warm because then they’re twice as cold when they go back out at those excess low temperatures,” Ramsdell noted.

