Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

Jalissa Wilson
Jalissa Wilson(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Jalissa Wilson ran away and has not been seen by her family since she left her Parker Street area home on November 5.

Wilson is approximately 5′3′' tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and piercings on both sides of her nose.

Investigators believe that she may in the area of West Springfield or Manchester, CT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

