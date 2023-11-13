‘They have never surprised us like this:’ MGM Springfield gives back to local organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield surprised three non-profit organizations with $5,000 each on Monday as part of their “season of giving kickoff” effort.

MGM Springfield kicked off their holiday season and they are doing it in a big way.

“We are starting the holidays a little bit early today,” said Chris Kelley. “We are delivering $15,000 to different community groups. It’s just a way for our team at MGM Springfield to say thank you.”

Chris Kelley, the president of MGM Springfield and his team put on their best holiday cheer on Monday and made three stops around western Massachusetts to gift $5,000 to different organizations.

First stop was at Roca, an organization working to curb urban violence in western Massachusetts. Second stop was at Link to Libraries, an organization working to distribute books to children and schools in areas of need.

Then the last stop was at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield, where they engage with the community and host programs that impact kids and families in need of resources.

All three stops filled with surprise, balloons, and a whole lot of holiday spirit.

“Thank you so much,” said Laurie Flynn. “I don’t usually get surprised, so this is amazing.”

Laurie Flynn, the President and COO of Link to Libraries, told Western Mass News what this means to her.

“They have never surprised us like this,” expressed Flynn. “A check for $5,000 means so much to this organization. We pay about $3 for each book that we purchase for young kids. So, you can imagine how many books that will buy.”

Like her, Solomon Baymon, the director of Roca here in western Massachusetts, told us what they’ll be able to do with the $5,000.

“It could do a lot,” noted Baymon. “We serve over 200 youth in the city of Springfield and the western Mass. area alone. From employment to helping them get identification, to different things like that, and food, and meals. So, overall is just a blessing to have something to assist these young people with their daily lives.”

With MGM Springfield’s kickoff of their season of giving, Kelley said, these efforts show their commitment to western Massachusetts.

“Well, we live here, and we work here,” said Kelley. “So, being a part of this community, watching it thrive, helping it thrive, it’s extremely important to our team and days like this allow us to showcase that.”

