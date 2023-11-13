Travelers at Bradley Airport preparing as TSA expects busy holiday season

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Tens of millions of people are expected to fill airports across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Just before the holiday weekend, Bradley International Airport was looking anything but busy on Monday as people start to head home to see their families for the holidays, but in a couple of days, the Transportation Safety Administration said the ease of travel people are experiencing now will soon come to a halt.

Just over a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, people choosing to fly to their destinations are experiencing little to no problems when it comes to catching their flights.

“If you can plan a trip where you can do Thanksgiving traveling before Thanksgiving, that would be the smartest,” said Brittney Bennet.

Karen Smith told us that she’s traveled closer to Thanksgiving in the past and was met with a travel nightmare inside the terminals.

“The only time I’ve really traveled is Thanksgiving day, where it can get very busy,” Smith said.

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting in just a couple days hitting the skies could be a nightmare. The TSA estimated that over 30 million people will be screened in airports nationwide during the holiday travel period lasting from November 17 until November 28. We took these travel numbers to AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. He told Western Mass News that the post-pandemic travel trends are nothing but up...

“The numbers tell us that the pandemic is really behind us in terms of people’s attitudes towards travel. Despite many folks thinking about the economy and thinking long term and maybe a little uncertainty, they’re going to travel,” Schieldrop said.

Schieldrop added that a key factor in the high travel numbers can be chalked up to a decline in prices for other travel essentials, such as gas and car rentals.

“Rental car prices are down 20 percent, air fare prices are up a little bit, but gas prices are well below where they were last year. We’re trending 40 cents cheaper a gallon than last year,” Schieldrop explained.

Right before taking off for what’s set to be a record-breaking travel period, Thanksgiving travelers told Western Mass News that it’s better to get it done early to avoid the hustle and crowds soon to come.

“It’s terrible. It’s like a nightmare because you get stuck, flights get delayed, weather issues, so it’s better to fly before the holidays,” said Kevin Duval.

