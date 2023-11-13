Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Travelers at Bradley Airport preparing as TSA expects busy holiday season

Tens of millions of people are expected to fill airports across the country ahead of the...
Tens of millions of people are expected to fill airports across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Tens of millions of people are expected to fill airports across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Just before the holiday weekend, Bradley International Airport was looking anything but busy on Monday as people start to head home to see their families for the holidays, but in a couple of days, the Transportation Safety Administration said the ease of travel people are experiencing now will soon come to a halt.

Just over a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, people choosing to fly to their destinations are experiencing little to no problems when it comes to catching their flights.

“If you can plan a trip where you can do Thanksgiving traveling before Thanksgiving, that would be the smartest,” said Brittney Bennet.

Karen Smith told us that she’s traveled closer to Thanksgiving in the past and was met with a travel nightmare inside the terminals.

“The only time I’ve really traveled is Thanksgiving day, where it can get very busy,” Smith said.

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting in just a couple days hitting the skies could be a nightmare. The TSA estimated that over 30 million people will be screened in airports nationwide during the holiday travel period lasting from November 17 until November 28. We took these travel numbers to AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. He told Western Mass News that the post-pandemic travel trends are nothing but up...

“The numbers tell us that the pandemic is really behind us in terms of people’s attitudes towards travel. Despite many folks thinking about the economy and thinking long term and maybe a little uncertainty, they’re going to travel,” Schieldrop said.

Schieldrop added that a key factor in the high travel numbers can be chalked up to a decline in prices for other travel essentials, such as gas and car rentals.

“Rental car prices are down 20 percent, air fare prices are up a little bit, but gas prices are well below where they were last year. We’re trending 40 cents cheaper a gallon than last year,” Schieldrop explained.

Right before taking off for what’s set to be a record-breaking travel period, Thanksgiving travelers told Western Mass News that it’s better to get it done early to avoid the hustle and crowds soon to come.

“It’s terrible. It’s like a nightmare because you get stuck, flights get delayed, weather issues, so it’s better to fly before the holidays,” said Kevin Duval.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking the public to use caution when walking in the...
East Longmeadow Police urging caution after resident is chased by coyotes
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Thanksgiving is now only ten days away, but right after that celebration comes Christmas time.
Low demand, tree shortage impacting local Christmas tree farms
Authorities have located two missing children in Springfield and their noncustodial father is...
2 missing children located, father arrested in Springfield
A special food drive to benefit those in need in our area kicks off one week from Monday.
Preparations underway for 2023 Mayflower Marathon
The trial is set to begin for a man charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of...
Trial to begin for man accused in 2021 Northampton murder