Trial to begin for man accused in 2021 Northampton murder

By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The trial is set to begin for a man charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Pittsfield man in December 2021.

Steven Malloy is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm with prior convictions.

Malloy is accused of shooting 39-year-old Joseph Fillio in the head on December 1, 2021 in an apartment in Northampton. Fillio was found with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Malloy was arraigned on murder charges following the shooting and has been held without the right to bail since.

This case was the only murder in Hampshire County that year.

