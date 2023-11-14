Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes

(WGGB/WSHM) - Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction companies closing their doors without completing agreed upon work. We’re told, collectively, over 100 residents are out north of one million dollars and we’re getting answers for some customers that were left in the dust.

Right now, Cadence Taylor’s home and bank statements hinge on one thing.

“We all need answers and we all need justice and I’m hoping that we find out where the money went and whoever is responsible, that they are held responsible,” Taylor said.

In between chasing around toddlers that she watches every day, she’s also trying to chase down those in charge of Premier Exteriors and the funds, she told Western Mass News, they took.

“We had Premier come and give us a quote to get it done in six to eight weeks and we knew the quote was a little high, but they promised we could get it done by then. They were very urgent on getting our deposit and wanted us to get the ball rolling, so we got financed,” Taylor explained.

Last April, her family hired Premier Exteriors to replace their roof and home siding for $70,000.

“Where did it go? They’ve never given me a refund. I’m still on the hook with the loan through GreenSky, which they took out two-thirds of that loan…and nothing’s been done,” Taylor added.

To this day, they said they have not seen any work from the company, nor a cent of their money refunded.

“Our money got taken and we were just betrayed because we trusted them and, at that point in time, it was just like a scary moment. How do we get our money back? What are our next steps because we didn’t have any answers on anything?” Taylor noted.

On the receiving end of customer calls was former Premier Exteriors employee Dani Harwood.

“You know how it works in a business: if something isn’t on schedule, you kind of have to prolong it, not by giving an excuse, but to kind of put the customer at ease and be like ‘Listen, we didn’t forget about you. It’s happening in a couple days. We’ll give you a call,’ but with this…they would say something like that and just forget them,” Harwood said.

For her, the job became too much.

“At my last month, I stopped taking phone calls that were coming in because I didn’t want to hear it. They weren’t mad at me. They were mad at what was going on, but I was the person that had to take it,” Harwood explained.

Harwood told Western Mass News that she worked in the company’s call center until August 4. She said she quit because the constant pressure was detrimental to her mental health.

“At times, I would joke around and say it, but it felt like I would get paid to get bullied sometimes because I would just be forced into doing things I didn’t want to do because it’s what the company wanted,” Harwood added.

She left just one week before the office in Sturbridge officially closed its doors.

[Reporter: did you ever get your last paycheck?]

“No, nope,” Harwood said.

Harwood also said all employees’ final paychecks had bounced.

“I have not been paid for that in two-and-a-half months almost, which is frustrating for me and I’m sure all the other employees ‘cuz they’re all in the same boat,” Harwood noted.

Western Mass News tried to get answers from Premier Exteriors itself. We made multiple calls to Max Emma, president of Capital Business Development and Premier Exterior’s parent company, which is based in Virginia. We also sent Emma two e-mails with no reply. We have not received any response.

Customers and employees also named Mike Palmieri and Nickolas Kortesis as leadership at the Sturbridge location. Their latest affiliation with Premier Exteriors is listed, according to their LinkedIn pages.

Palmeiri and Kortesis responded to our request for comment and both said they were furloughed at the same time as the rest of the employees, without pay.

When things went dark, Taylor went to Facebook. Two months in, her group page has over 100 people. It’s a collection of customers, former employees, and subcontractors all waiting for money. It’s how Taylor and Harwood met.

“At that point in time…nobody had heard anything and just trying to find updates…Next thing you know, I have employees, former employees saying they’re owed money as well and within a matter of...I mean I created this group in…not even two months ago, and we’re already at over 100 people,” Taylor said.

Taylor told Western Mass News that by her estimation, they are collectively owed over one million dollars.

“Just shocked. When Cadence told me, I said ‘Holy, wow’ exactly that, word-for-word, because ‘holy, wow’ that is a lot of people,” Harwood said.

Many still wait for balance to be restored to their lives and their bank accounts.

“My goal here is that I want to get justice,” Taylor added. “We all need answers and we all need justice and I’m hoping that we find out where the money went and whoever is responsible, that they are held responsible. Whether that be…they pay us back, jailtime or whatever.”

Taylor was able to complete her roof repairs after working with a separate company, but is still waiting to have her home siding replaced. As weather turns, she told Western Mass News that she’s concerned about permanent damage to her home.

