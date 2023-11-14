Dry Weather and Getting Gradually Warmer This Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -After a cold, very frosty morning with temperatures in the teens, we warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s. The day began sunny, but clouds returned this afternoon, which kept temperatures well below normal.

We saw some snow showers come through the area this evening and there’s a chance at another one or two overnight. Many in the valley should get some partial clearing, but clouds linger overall. Temperatures fall to either side of 30 degrees by sunrise with a light breeze.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 10PM

We will see a bit more clouds than sunshine Tuesday as an upper low and trough swing across and to the north of New England. Brisk and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

High pressure returns mid-week through Friday, bringing a little warm up and dry weather. Seasonable Wednesday with scattered clouds, then sunny Thursday with highs getting into the mid-50s at least. Temperatures could get to around 60 Friday with a stronger southerly breeze kicking in.

Our next chance for wet weather comes late Friday evening and mostly Saturday. A cold front with good upper-level energy comes into the Northeast Friday night. Meanwhile, tropical moisture moves up the coast and will bring rain to New England along with the front. There’s a shot at significant rainfall, but it’s too early for any specifics on totals now. Will keep everyone posted this week!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.