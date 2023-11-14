Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Dry Weather and Getting Gradually Warmer This Week

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -After a cold, very frosty morning with temperatures in the teens, we warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s. The day began sunny, but clouds returned this afternoon, which kept temperatures well below normal.

We saw some snow showers come through the area this evening and there’s a chance at another one or two overnight. Many in the valley should get some partial clearing, but clouds linger overall. Temperatures fall to either side of 30 degrees by sunrise with a light breeze.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT 10PM

We will see a bit more clouds than sunshine Tuesday as an upper low and trough swing across and to the north of New England. Brisk and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

High pressure returns mid-week through Friday, bringing a little warm up and dry weather. Seasonable Wednesday with scattered clouds, then sunny Thursday with highs getting into the mid-50s at least. Temperatures could get to around 60 Friday with a stronger southerly breeze kicking in.

Our next chance for wet weather comes late Friday evening and mostly Saturday. A cold front with good upper-level energy comes into the Northeast Friday night. Meanwhile, tropical moisture moves up the coast and will bring rain to New England along with the front. There’s a shot at significant rainfall, but it’s too early for any specifics on totals now. Will keep everyone posted this week!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Steven Turcotte, Luke McKinnie and Xavion Martin
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont drug bust
Authorities have located two missing children in Springfield and their noncustodial father is...
U.S. Marshals Task Force, multi-agencies locate missing children, father arrested in Springfield
The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking the public to use caution when walking in the...
East Longmeadow Police urging caution after resident is chased by coyotes

Latest News

Dry weather continues through the end of the week.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday forecast
Don's Monday Forecast
Clear and Cool Start to our Week
Hunters Sunday Night Forecast
Cool and Dry Today
Hunters Sunday Morning Forecast