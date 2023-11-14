Fire officials urge kitchen caution, safety ahead of Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, fire departments across the area are reminding those preparing their feasts to stay safe in the kitchen.

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time when family and friends come together and be grateful for what they have and, of course, that would almost always include a good meal. However, one thing many would like to be thankful for this holiday: safe cooking.

“The one real thing that we like to make focus is to stay with your cooking. ‘Stand by the pan’ is a phrase that we use. You don’t want to leave the area,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear.

Spear told us the department has received multiple calls on Thanksgivings in the past when it comes to cooking fire scares. His advice is test your smoke detectors, do not touch anything hot with your bare hands, and make sure there is at least one person in the kitchen at all times.

“If you need to step away, use the bathroom or step outside for any reason, just have somebody else come in. A responsible adult needs to stand with the cooking and make sure that it’s safe,” Spear noted.

Another thing for you to keep in mind is to not put any cooking towels or oven mitts on to a hot burner because, according to Spear, that can cause a Thanksgiving disaster.

“You can usually just pat those small items right out. Throw them in a sink and rinse them off. That’s assuming things aren’t covered in cooking oil or things like that,” Spear explained.

Spear also said to keep the kitchen floor clear of any objects, such as bags or toys and, if you have any kids or pets, he said they should stay at least three feet away from the stove and oven.

“In general, no one’s running around with a yard stick, so just making sure that you’re keeping them at an arm’s distance away is going to be a nice, safe distance for them,” Spear noted.

You should also have a fire extinguisher at all times should something flare up, such as grease or oil.

