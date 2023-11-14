Here’s how a looming government shutdown could impact holiday travel

WINDSOR, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tens of millions of people are expected to catch a flight to go home for the holidays however a looming government shutdown could amplify people’s travel struggles.

The Transportation Security Administration told us the people who will feel the brunt of the shutdown are the TSA agents and air traffic control staff who could show up to work and not be paid for as long as the shutdown lasts.

An overall quiet Bradley International Airport is welcoming passengers with steady service before tens of millions of people take to the air ahead of the thanksgiving holiday weekend.

People we spoke with catching their flight took us through their experience so far.

“It is quiet and I like it like this and it’s going to get busy before the holidays,” said Kevin Duvall. “We try to fly before the holidays before it gets so busy.”

“This is nice, but I’ll be home for Thanksgiving,” expressed Karen Smith. “So, I still have to contend with that.”

But there’s one problem, if a government spending bill isn’t passed by Friday, TSA agents and air traffic controllers who deal with the millions of passengers will be working without pay.

A TSA spokesperson told Western Mass News in part quote:

“TSA’s mission does not stop during a shutdown. Approximately 95% of TSA employees are considered essential and would continue working without pay in the event of a shutdown.”

Triple A spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told Western Mass News, for the passengers, it could mean longer wait times at the security checkpoint.

“There may be fewer agents available, there may be longer lines, we might see a little more waits at airports, there may be fewer air traffic controllers,” explained Schieldrop. “For the most part, things will remain operational.”

The TSA added no pay combined with busy holiday travel could take a toll on their workforce saying quote:

“We are concerned about the personal impact of added stress on our employees who would not be able to rely on a paycheck to provide for themselves and their families. Most TSA employees do not have the option for remote work. Therefore, they will still be incurring costs for their commute, childcare, and other work-related expenses, but without receiving a paycheck for their work.”

Congressman Richard Neal is urging his fellow house representatives to push through a spending bill before Friday and sent us a statement that said in part quote:

“It’s time for Republicans to put politics aside and work with democrats in the best interests of the American people: ensuring service members receive the pay they’ve earned, small businesses receive the funding they need, and millions of air travelers don’t face delays this holiday season.”

The last time a government shutdown happened was back in December 2018 and it lasted 34 days.

