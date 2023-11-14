Surprise Squad
Wine Down
Local residents head to ‘March for Israel’ rally in Washington D.C.

people loading the bus heading to Washington D.C. for 'March for Israel' rally
people loading the bus heading to Washington D.C. for 'March for Israel' rally(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) - The “March For Israel” is organized by the Jewish Federation of North America.

Their goal for this rally is to help bring Americans together to condemn rising antisemitism across the nation. It also calls for Hamas to release any hostages.

Western Mass News spoke with Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, who shares with us what she hopes to accomplish today.

“Antisemitism is racism, we stand with Israel, we need the hostages free now,” Gorenstein stated.

This rally comes just 10 days after a Pro Palestine rally took place in Washington D.C. demanding a cease fire on the Gaza strip.

