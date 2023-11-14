Mainly Dry Through Friday With a Moderating Trend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite seeing quite a few clouds today, highs still managed to get back into the middle and upper 40s this afternoon in the valley. High pressure continues to build this evening, which will gradually clear skies out and allow for a cold night.

Gusty breezes ease this evening after sunset and skies remain clear. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s for most through sunrise. There may be some patchy fog development, which could lead to minor icing on trees and other elevated surfaces. Some slick spots will be possible on roads too.

A seasonable day is on the way for Wednesday with a chilly, frosty morning giving way to normal temperatures around 50 in the afternoon. We will see a bit more sunshine with clouds also still in the mix.

We keep clear skies Wednesday night, but also a breeze, which will help to keep temperatures milder overnight. The milder trend continues for Thursday thanks to upper-level ridging over the Northeast and highs look to hit upper 50s in the afternoon with full sunshine and light breezes. As high pressure moves offshore, expect a milder day Friday, but with more wind and more clouds.

Our next storm is on the way for Friday night through midday Saturday. A coastal storm moving north-northeast and a strong cold front and upper-level energy moving in from the west will give us a chance at heavy rain and gusty wind. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to fall closer to the eastern coastline. We could still get a nice soaking Saturday morning, but the rain won’t linger long, so flooding isn’t a corner at this time. Our weather turns blustery and cooler Saturday evening and night.

A colder batch of air builds Sunday into early next week along with mainly dry weather. There could be a few snow showers or flurries here and there Sunday and Monday along with a healthy breeze. Our next storm may approach late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

