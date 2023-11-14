Recent crashes creating safety concerns in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Car crashes remain a concern in the city of Springfield after the latest one Monday night turned deadly.

“Scary, very scary. It scared everybody. I’m just glad that everybody was actually able to walk out of it okay and no life-threatening injuries, you know. That’s the best outcome of this. The window can be replaced, but the lives, those can’t be replaced,” said Sierra Lyons, manager of Palace Pizza.

Lyons reacted Tuesday to the footage seen below and obtained by Western Mass News of a car that crashed into the pizzeria on Page Boulevard almost a week ago. She told us car crashes in the area are not uncommon.

Surveillance video shows the moment that a vehicle crashes into the front of a pizza shop on Page Boulevard in Springfield (Note: no audio)

On Monday, a crash on Grayson Drive turned deadly. The passenger was ejected and later died.

Those are just two in a recent string of car crashes in Springfield that have kept the fire and police departments busy. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us there are three reasons why car accidents typically happen:

Speeding – usually causing drivers to lose control of the vehicles

Distracting driving – usually attributed to drivers using their phones

Driving under the influence – a cause that grows stronger usually around the holidays

Springfield City Councilor and chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee Lavar Click-Bruce told us reducing crashes is a top priority for officials in the city.

“We’re actually working on that. Some things are in place already,” Click-Bruce said. “Last night, at the city council, Lt. Cook actually presented $60,000 to have police officers go out to our roads to promote public safety and safety in driving.”

Click-Bruce also told us this is a good time for the city to promote safe driving, especially with the holidays just around the corner.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.