‘A renewal of support’: Western Mass. natives spread message of hope, unity for Israel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A group from western Massachusetts made the trip to Washington D.C. to show their support for Israel.

People who attended the march on Tuesday told us they were happy to see a crowd of thousands showing their support for Israel. But the main issue they want to address is the release of Israeli hostages taken captive by Hamas.

In a crowd made up of tens of thousands of pro-Israel supporters in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, a small group from western Mass. took part in the demonstration.

“Our community needed to mobilize not only as the Jewish community in western Massachusetts but as the western Massachusetts community as a whole, support Israel and Israel has a right to defend itself and we want the hostages to be home,” said Bobby Naimark.

Bobby Naimark with the Jewish Federation of Western Mass spoke to Western Mass News while at the rally with the group called for the release of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas in Gaza and the end of anti-Semitism.

According to the FBI, the number of antisemitic incidents in the United States has seen an uptick since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Naimark told us they are encouraging the Jewish community to stay united.

“This is really an unprecedented time,” expressed Naimark. “It’s both a crisis and now a renewal of support. We’re here so that the American Jewish community is here to be supportive of Israel.”

Rabbi Amy Wallk from Temple Beth El in Springfield, also at the event, she sent us her thoughts in a statement that said in part quote:

“It is urgent that American Jews, that Jews all over the world stand with Israel. There are people from all over America, not only Jews who are committed to good and to fight the evil of Hamas.”

Both Rabbi Wallk and Naimark told Western Mass News they saw the National Guard and D.C. Police keeping the perimeter around the rally secure.

